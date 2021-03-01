Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146,608 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Paychex stock opened at $91.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.