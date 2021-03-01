Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $253.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $260.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

