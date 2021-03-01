Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,668 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Newmont by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.38 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

