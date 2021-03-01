Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after acquiring an additional 500,352 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $215.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $226.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.68.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

