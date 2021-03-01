Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $91.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.