Best Buy Co., Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the technology retailer will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.19.

Best Buy stock opened at $100.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.29. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,263,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after buying an additional 239,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

