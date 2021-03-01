Bezant (BZNT) Hits Market Cap of $3.28 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Bezant has traded up 86.6% against the US dollar. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $103,736.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00055351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.45 or 0.00753911 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00060381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00028881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00041238 BTC.

Bezant Profile

BZNT is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

Bezant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

