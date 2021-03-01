B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.18% of B&G Foods worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $47.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGS. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

