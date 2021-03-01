Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.59. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$12.48, with a volume of 7,239 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

