Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Up 14.8%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price traded up 14.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.49 and last traded at $144.67. 7,990,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 7,210,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.97.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.
The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.
