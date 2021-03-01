Binance Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $39.46 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $39.46 billion and approximately $5.08 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $255.33 or 0.00514043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00073445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00077499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00055925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.41 or 0.00469913 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00026297 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.