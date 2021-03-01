Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Trading Up 7.1%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares shot up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.46. 207,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 568,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Biocept alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.