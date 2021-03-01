BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

