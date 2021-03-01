BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.44.
BLFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $39.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.74, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $47.22.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
