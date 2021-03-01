BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

BLFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $39.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.74, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $647,806.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,879.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 398,058 shares of company stock worth $16,303,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.