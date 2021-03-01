bioMérieux’s (BMXMF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

OTCMKTS:BMXMF remained flat at $$128.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.15. bioMérieux has a 52-week low of $85.70 and a 52-week high of $170.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.73.

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

