Biotech Acquisition Co’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 8th (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Biotech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 8th. Biotech Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of BIOTU stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

About Biotech Acquisition

There is no company description available for Biotech Acquisition Co

