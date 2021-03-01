Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIREF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $2.85 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.37 million and a P/E ratio of -7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $121.46 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

