Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.98

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.98 and last traded at C$8.95, with a volume of 153965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.59.

BDT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$473.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Bird Construction Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

