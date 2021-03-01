Bit-Z Token (BZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.48 Million

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the dollar. Bit-Z Token has a market cap of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bit-Z Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.29 or 0.00779719 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00029176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00060778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00030175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00040830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00044259 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Token Profile

BZ is a token. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 tokens. The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com . The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Bit-Z Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bit-Z Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bit-Z Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

