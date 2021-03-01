BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $81,529.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $370.82 or 0.00760319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00030300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00028513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00042250 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.