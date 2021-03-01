bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $95.75 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.25 or 0.00510403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00071438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00077129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00077307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.63 or 0.00445389 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00185636 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

