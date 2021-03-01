BitCoal (COAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 52.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. BitCoal has a market cap of $15,188.01 and $7.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00455630 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000856 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

