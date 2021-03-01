Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading Up 0% This Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $15.27 or 0.00031116 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $283.54 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,062.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.75 or 0.01020632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.34 or 0.00373684 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.