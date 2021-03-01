Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $910.53 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $48,842.22 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $910.53 billion and approximately $53.08 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.76 or 0.01012983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.00376068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029929 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003022 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005076 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,642,237 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends. “

