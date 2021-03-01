Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Down 50.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 50.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $509.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.91 or 0.00249082 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00099327 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.