Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.02 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $201.48 million and approximately $25.02 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $341.85 or 0.00698459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.70 or 0.00512223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00073952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00078269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00055103 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.71 or 0.00461163 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 1,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,388 tokens.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

