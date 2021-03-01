Bitcoin SV 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $717.36 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.39 billion and approximately $717.36 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV token can now be bought for $181.68 or 0.00372514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,772.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.08 or 0.01002782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00029258 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,665,845 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

