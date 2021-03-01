BitcoinHD 1-Day Volume Tops $2.14 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $15.03 million and $2.14 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00005092 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.04 or 0.00502981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00070800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00076862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00078201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00053932 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.57 or 0.00448413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00186733 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

