Bitcoinus Hits Market Capitalization of $10,434.28 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $10,434.28 and $595.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,640.29 or 0.99508137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00037078 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00106556 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.