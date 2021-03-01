BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Down 4.7% This Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $20,237.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00244967 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00092601 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00053612 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

