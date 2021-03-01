BitCore (BTX) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $1,003.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,188.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.96 or 0.03173426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00353324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.55 or 0.01021689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.42 or 0.00462344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.88 or 0.00373835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00249964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00022363 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,548,773 coins and its circulating supply is 18,047,814 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.