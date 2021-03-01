BitGreen Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,838.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, BitGreen has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $17,838.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053117 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.13 or 0.00285716 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001808 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009446 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

