BitMax Token (BTMX) Hits Market Cap of $424.81 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 32.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $424.81 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00763175 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00042178 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

