Bitradio (BRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $61,395.99 and approximately $26.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00011540 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,678,152 coins and its circulating supply is 9,678,148 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

