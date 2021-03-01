BitSend (BSD) Market Capitalization Hits $269,084.22

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $269,084.22 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.04 or 0.00437371 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006894 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00034093 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.93 or 0.03504294 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,102,375 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitSend

