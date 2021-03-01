BitTorrent Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.19 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $338.02 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007423 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013140 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001650 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002805 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,975,643,107 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

