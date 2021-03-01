BlackCoin (BLK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $63,147.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. BlackCoin has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $63,147.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010579 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,514,685 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

