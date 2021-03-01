BlackRock Inc. Acquires 330,817 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,817 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.66% of Fastly worth $327,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Fastly by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 498.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

FSLY stock opened at $73.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.69. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -114.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $8,081,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,501 shares in the company, valued at $23,071,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,372 shares of company stock worth $17,705,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

