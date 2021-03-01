BlackRock Inc. Acquires 356,684 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.03% of F.N.B. worth $307,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 9.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 573,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 47,670 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 29.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 331,127 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 18.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

