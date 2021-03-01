BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,884,888 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.80% of MEDNAX worth $310,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

