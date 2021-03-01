BlackRock Inc. Acquires 76,411 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.88% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $302,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

BHVN opened at $84.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

