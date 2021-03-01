BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.88% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $306,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

