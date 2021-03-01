BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.36% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $307,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $43.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

