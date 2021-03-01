BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728,997 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.49% of Owens & Minor worth $307,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

OMI opened at $34.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.35.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

