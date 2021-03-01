BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,875,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,797 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.40% of Werner Enterprises worth $308,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

WERN opened at $42.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

