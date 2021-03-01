BlackRock Inc. Buys 956,382 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956,382 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $304,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,958,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2,688.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,227,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,729,000 after acquiring an additional 103,715 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,268,000. Finally, Isomer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $44.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $46.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.