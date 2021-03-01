BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680,899 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.67% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $299,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSC opened at $27.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 173.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

