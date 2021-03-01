BlackRock Inc. Has $299.46 Million Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,446,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.30% of AeroVironment worth $299,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 32.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 32.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $110.08 on Monday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.11 and a 200-day moving average of $88.51.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.