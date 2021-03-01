BlackRock Inc. Has $301.04 Million Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 292,246 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.89% of SkyWest worth $301,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in SkyWest by 81.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 27.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 7.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 13.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 280,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $56.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $60.79.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

In other news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,252 shares of company stock worth $1,907,304. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.