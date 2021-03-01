BlackRock Inc. Has $303.07 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.92% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $303,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GT opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

